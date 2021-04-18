Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday, Virg Bernero announced he is dropping out of the Lansing mayoral race.

In a Facebook post, Bernero said “With gratitude and love as my compass and with unbound confidence in Lansing’s future, I end my quest for mayor.”

As Bernero announced his exit from the race, Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar announced she will be running for mayor.

She took to Facebook Sunday to announced the political move.

I did a thing... For several months, I’ve listened as residents struggle to support a viable Lansing mayoral candidate... Posted by Kathie Dunbar on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Mayor Andy Schor and Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley are also still in the race.

Candidates have until April 20 to file to run in the 2021 election.

Four City Council seats, city clerk and mayor are on the ballot. The primary election August 3 will narrow down the candidates for the November 2 general election.

