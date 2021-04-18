Advertisement

Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign

Sunday, Virg Bernero announced he is dropping out of the Lansing mayoral race.
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday, Virg Bernero announced he is dropping out of the Lansing mayoral race.

In a Facebook post, Bernero said “With gratitude and love as my compass and with unbound confidence in Lansing’s future, I end my quest for mayor.”

Read the full Facebook post here.

As Bernero announced his exit from the race, Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar announced she will be running for mayor.

She took to Facebook Sunday to announced the political move.

I did a thing... For several months, I’ve listened as residents struggle to support a viable Lansing mayoral candidate...

Posted by Kathie Dunbar on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Mayor Andy Schor and Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley are also still in the race.

Candidates have until April 20 to file to run in the 2021 election.

Four City Council seats, city clerk and mayor are on the ballot. The primary election August 3 will narrow down the candidates for the November 2 general election.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Parents win appeal in rights dispute after child’s death
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident

Latest News

Fans Will Be Allowed At MSU Spring Game
Fans Will Be Allowed at MSU Spring Game
Kathie Dunbar announces she is running for Lansing mayor
Kathie Dunbar announces she is running for Lansing mayor
MSU student gives opinion on Big 10 announcement.
MSU fans can return to Spartan Stadium
A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday