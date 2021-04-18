Advertisement

Subban makes 29 saves as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-0

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago
The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 Saturday.
The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 Saturday.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to last-place Detroit on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for Detroit, which had won a season-high three straight.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident

Latest News

San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the...
Sharks’ Marleau ties Gordie Howe’s NHL mark for games played
Two Twins-Angels games postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 woes
The Detroit Tigers lost 7-0 t the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
A’s slug, pitch past Tigers 7-0 for 7th straight win
FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 17: The the Michigan Wolverines celebrate winning the the Division I...
Michigan Gymnastics wins first ever National Championship