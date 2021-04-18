Subban makes 29 saves as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-0
DETROIT (AP) - Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to last-place Detroit on Thursday night.
Alex DeBrincat, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for Detroit, which had won a season-high three straight.
