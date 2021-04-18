Advertisement

Sharks’ Marleau ties Gordie Howe’s NHL mark for games played

Marleau is in his 23rd NHL season
San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the...
San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday April 14, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/ Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - San Jose forward Patrick Marleau tied Gordie Howe’s NHL record for career games played by appearing in his 1,767th as the Sharks faced the Minnesota Wild.

Marleau hopped over the boards for his first shift 40 seconds into the game.

He could break Howe’s record Monday night in Las Vegas.

Marleau is in his 23rd NHL season. He made his debut on Oct. 1, 1997, at 18 years and 16 days old, which made him the youngest player in the league since Lee Wharton debuted at 17 years, 81 days in 1945 for the New York Rangers.

Howe also played in 419 games in the World Hockey Association that are not included in his career total.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident

Latest News

The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 Saturday.
Subban makes 29 saves as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-0
Two Twins-Angels games postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 woes
The Detroit Tigers lost 7-0 t the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
A’s slug, pitch past Tigers 7-0 for 7th straight win
FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 17: The the Michigan Wolverines celebrate winning the the Division I...
Michigan Gymnastics wins first ever National Championship