Sharks’ Marleau ties Gordie Howe’s NHL mark for games played

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - San Jose forward Patrick Marleau tied Gordie Howe’s NHL record for career games played by appearing in his 1,767th as the Sharks faced the Minnesota Wild.

Marleau hopped over the boards for his first shift 40 seconds into the game.

He could break Howe’s record Monday night in Las Vegas.

Marleau is in his 23rd NHL season. He made his debut on Oct. 1, 1997, at 18 years and 16 days old, which made him the youngest player in the league since Lee Wharton debuted at 17 years, 81 days in 1945 for the New York Rangers.

Howe also played in 419 games in the World Hockey Association that are not included in his career total.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.