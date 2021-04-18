Police: 58 year old woman hit, killed in Cedar St. accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 58 year old woman is dead tonight after she was hit by a truck driver at the intersection of Cedar Street and Willoughby Road.

Ingham County Sheriffs tell News 10 the woman was hit in the crosswalk of the intersection by the truck.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

No word on what may have caused the crash or if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

