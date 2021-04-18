Advertisement

NMU faculty want raises after a one-year pay freeze

On the campus of Northern Michigan University
On the campus of Northern Michigan University(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - Professors at Northern Michigan University are looking for a better contract after they say they took “one for the team” during the pandemic and agreed to a one-year pay freeze.

Faculty held signs during a rally last week at the Marquette campus to bring attention to contract talks between the union and NMU administrators, The Mining Journal reported.

Union leader Dwight Brady said NMU has proposed a two-year contract with no increase in base pay along with a 1% bonus. The current contract expires June 30.

“Last year, we took one for the team and settled for a pay freeze and reduced compensation for summer and overload pay because of COVID,” Brady said. “However, we cannot and will not accept essentially frozen salaries again.

“Our faculty members have worked extra hours and put themselves at risk to offer face-to-face instruction during a global pandemic,” he said.

Chief negotiator Lesley Putnam said NMU has saved money by not replacing retired professors. She said the school also is getting millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief from the federal government.

“We will continue to work through issues, including budgets, with both the board of trustees and the faculty union in a timely manner,” NMU President Fritz Erickson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Parents win appeal in rights dispute after child’s death
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping
A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist receives first dose of vaccine
Dirty laundry project launches
Dirty laundry project launches