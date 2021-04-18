MSU fans can return to Spartan Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday the Michigan State University’s football team will hold its annual spring game at the Spartan stadium. Administrators will enforce specific covid-19 guidelines, but MSU students say they’re excited to finally be returning to the stadium, to watch the game.

“We’re definitely on an upward trend right now of things getting more back to normal and hopefully in the fall we’ll be able to have some in-person classes and some more in-person sporting events,” student Ashley Harlock said.

“I remember that semester just being so passionate and eager to go to football games and just be a part of the Big 10, school scene. It was kind of crazy not having that in the fall semester of 2020,”student Carlos Conrad said.

Officials say they’ve prepared for Saturday’s game and they plan to implement guidelines as recommended by the state.

“We’re doing everything we can to be prepared take precaution and do our best to support the team in a safe manner,” Marching Band Director, David Thornton said. “We spaced out in the south end zone, much more than we normally are in a traditional game scenario and so we’ll be six feet apart and have masks and belt covers.”

According to the universities website, Michigan state athletics plan to only reach eleven percent capacity, well under the state’s twenty percent capacity limit.

Students can take advantage of the 6-thousand free digital tickets to see the game, but tailgating not be allowed.

Health screens and symptom checks will also be required up entry, for more information on health and safety requirements before Saturday’s game, visit https://msuspartans.com/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.