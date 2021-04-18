Michigan Gymnastics wins first ever National Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WILX) - The University of Michigan Women’s Gymnastics team won their first ever NCAA National Championship Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas,

They scored a program-best 198.250, topping Oklahoma, Utah, and Florida.

Abby Heiskell, Michigan’s last competitor on balance beam, needed a score of 9.850 to secure the team victory and posted a 9.925.

Sierra Brooks, Natalie Wojcik and Heiskell took first, second, and third place.

