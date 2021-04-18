Advertisement

Michigan Gymnastics wins first ever National Championship

They scored a 198.250 in the team finals
FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 17: The the Michigan Wolverines celebrate winning the the Division I...
FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 17: The the Michigan Wolverines celebrate winning the the Division I Women’s Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 17, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(C. Morgan Engel | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas. (WILX) - The University of Michigan Women’s Gymnastics team won their first ever NCAA National Championship Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas,

They scored a program-best 198.250, topping Oklahoma, Utah, and Florida.

Abby Heiskell, Michigan’s last competitor on balance beam, needed a score of 9.850 to secure the team victory and posted a 9.925.

Sierra Brooks, Natalie Wojcik and Heiskell took first, second, and third place.

