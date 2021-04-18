Lt. Gov. Gilchrist receives first dose of vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

He received the Pfizer vaccine at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

“I am proud to join millions of Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19 by getting the first dose of the safe, effective vaccine,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “This virus has disproportionally targeted communities of color, and now we have the opportunity to ensure equitable access to the vaccine to keep each other safe and healthy. The best thing you can do to protect yourself, family, and neighbors is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, so we can get back to doing the things we love together.”

Right now, all Michiganders 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Michigan has administered over 5,700,000 vaccines. The state is working to get 100,000 shots in arms per day.

