A’s slug, pitch past Tigers 7-0 for 7th straight win

The Athletics have won 21 of their last 22 games against Detroit
The Detroit Tigers lost 7-0 t the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
The Detroit Tigers lost 7-0 t the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and the Oakland Athletics shut out the Detroit Tigers for a second straight game, 7-0 for their seventh win in a row.

After Oakland won 3-0 on Friday, Cole Irvin struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s.

The Athletics have won 21 of their last 22 games against Detroit.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

