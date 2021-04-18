A’s slug, pitch past Tigers 7-0 for 7th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and the Oakland Athletics shut out the Detroit Tigers for a second straight game, 7-0 for their seventh win in a row.

After Oakland won 3-0 on Friday, Cole Irvin struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s.

The Athletics have won 21 of their last 22 games against Detroit.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.