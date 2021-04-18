A’s rally to beat Tigers in ninth, win eighth straight

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics past the Tigers 3-2 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Sean Murphy hit a tying home run in the eighth as the A’s swept the four-game series.

Olson hit a one-out double off Gregory Soto when Tigers center fielder Victor Reyes lost a high fly ball in the sun.

After Matt Chapman struck out looking, Murphy walked before pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a sharp grounder that rolled under Candelario’s glove into left field.

