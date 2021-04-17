On the Job Report 4/16/21

Shipping and Receiving 2nd Shift

NeoGen

Salary: $

Description:

Come Be Part of a Mission that Matters!

WHO IS NEOGEN:

From farm to fork, we offer solutions to enhance the quality, quantity and safety of the global food supply. Our food safety diagnostics are used within farming operations to the production facilities of most of the world’s best-known food companies. Neogen’s solutions are critical to the health and well-being of our customers’ operations – and in turn their consumers. What we do matters!

Neogen’s culture combines stability with a deep believe in providing professional and personal growth. Our Pillars of Trust – the principles which guide our everyday decision—making, include Openness, Honesty, Credibility, Respect, and Service. It’s the belief in these characteristics that provide a consistent, happy and healthy work environment for our employees.

Neogen is looking for a shipping clerk to assist our shipping department pick and pack finished products in our warehouse. A successful shipping clerk will be a team player and have previous warehouse experience.

Hours: M-F 2:30pm- 11pm

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

· Pull finished products off our warehouse racks to be packaged for shipment

· Forklifts, Hilo’s, Bendi’s and Man-ups are used to get products when needed

· Handheld imagers or hand scanners are used to scan products in and out

Requirements:

· Warehouse experience

· Attention to detail

· Team Player

· Punctual

Education and/ or Experience: High school Diploma or G.E.D. Previous experience driving forklifts preferred.

Willing to provide forklift training.

How to Apply: https://neogen.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/neogencareers/job/Lansing-MI/XMLNAME-2nd-shift-Shipping-Clerk_REQ-3496

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11622033

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11622033

Customer Service Representative I - 1798

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Salary: $

Description:

Analyzes, evaluates, resolves and primarily responds to low complexity level membership issues under various product lines. Primarily conducts low complexity internal and external research to determine and request the data needed to handle inquiries regarding membership. Analyze and service various product lines in the area (i.e., Facility, Professional). Provide responses by telephone, check-off letters, and/or automated letters. Follow department/corporate reporting requirements (i.e., PCRS, ICS, Special Surveys and Manual counts). Organize work to meet National/Corporate/Department Production and Quality Standards. Reroute misdirected inquiries. Primarily evaluates membership issues/inquiries and price/adjudicates low complexity claims/inquiries. Interact with others inside and outside the organization to resolve the inquiry/claim related problems. Influence customers to accept the reasonableness of decisions and actions. Other duties may be assigned.

Requirements:

Education and Experience High school graduate or GED equivalent. One (1) year of related work experience in areas such as public/customer service, sales representative, claims processing, membership enrollment or one (1) year of public contact in positions such as teaching, social service work, bank teller, medical assistant/office assistant. One (1) year of total related experience or in the absence of internal BCBSM experience, the following may apply: One (1) year of related work experience in areas such as public/customer service, sales representative or claims processing. Demonstrated knowledge of policies, practices and procedures related to membership. Demonstrated ability to analyze data and resolve problems related to membership. Demonstrated command of all skills necessary for oral and written communications in a clear, concise and tactful manner. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to, among other grounds, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, protected veteran status or status as an individual with a disability.

Equal Opportunity Employer–minorities/females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/sexual orientation/gender identity

How to Apply: https://ars2.equest.com/?response_id=1da7a321ffc1c4aa5d9ac739aeaf1bb0

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11590000

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11590000

Quality Engineer

lOC Performance

Salary: $

Description:

Loc Performance Products, LLC provides full services for complex mechanical products, fabricated structures and systems that range from complete design services to prototype manufacturing, testing, production launch, full rate production and product service and sustainment. Loc provides quality products and services at affordable prices through a lean organizational structure and four facilities, three in Michigan and one in Texas, that span 910,000 square feet. The Plymouth, MI facility serves as corporate headquarters and specializes in suspension, driveline and track systems. The Lansing and Lapeer Michigan based facilities specialize in fabrications and armor product solutions. Loc’s Texas facility, located near the Army customer’s Red River Army Depot in Texas, supports product kitting and integration for both the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and Bradley Fighting Vehicle platforms. Visit our Website at http://www.locper.com

FLSA Status: Exempt

Job Title: Quality Engineer

Department: Quality

Summary The Quality Engineer supports new product/process development and manufacturing through the application of quality engineering techniques.? This person will handle multiple projects and tasks throughout product development, product launch and manufacturing.? Additionally, this individual will ensure that product meets quality standards consistent with customer and other regulatory requirements.? The Quality Engineer will represent the organization and interface with the customer on a regular basis.? This role also supports plant activities in customer issues, supplier issues, and initiate corrective actions with an emphasis on process improvement

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned

· Investigates customer concerns and implements appropriate corrective actions.

· Lead and participate in Corrective / Preventive Action teams to resolve customer, supplier and production concerns.

· Maintains a working knowledge of government, customer and industry standards and specifications.

· Communicate significant issues identified during quality activities and provide recommended process improvements to team and management.

· Reviews product nonconformities and makes appropriate disposition.

· Participate in audits of the Core Processes, implements Corrective Actions and recommends process improvements.

· Trains associates on key characteristics of product to improve awareness of product quality.

Requirements:

Competencies

To perform the job successfully, an individual will need to perform the following competencies.

Quantity of Work

The quantity of work produced and the promptness with which it is completed.

Quality of Work

The ability displayed and accuracy of work produced, meeting company standards, and requiring little to no rework.

Judgement/Knowledge of Job

Knowledge of job, techniques, skills, equipment, procedures, materials, etc.

Attendance/Dependability

Punctuality and attendance.

Teamwork/ Attitude

Willingness and cooperativeness with co-workers and supervisors; ability to accept constructive criticism.

Initiative/Independence

The degree to which an employee searches out new tasks and expands their ability to perform assigned tasks without direct supervision.

Adherence to Policy

Follow quality environmental policies and have knowledge of AS9100 and IS14001.

Adherence to Safety

Follow safety procedures, security protocol, and wear proper PPE.

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor’s degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university and five years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel and reach with hands and arms. The employee may occasionally lift up to 25 pounds. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Loc Performance is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. It is the policy of the Company to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.

How to Apply: https://locperformance.com/careers/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11653673

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11653673

