MSU Athletics announces plan for spring game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football team will hold its annual Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. Following protocols and guidelines established by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend the contest. The event will be a 10-15 period practice featuring individual and group drills as well as live scrimmage periods.

Health and Safety Handbook: https://msuspartans.com/documents/2021/4/17/2021_Spring_Game_Health_and_Safety_Handbook.pdf

“We are excited to be able to welcome a limited number of fans, including for the first time all year, the general public, to Spartan Stadium,” MSU Vice President and Athletic Director Bill Beekman said. “There’s a buzz building around the Spartan football program and I know our student-athletes and coaches will love to have fans in attendance, with many more tuning in on television and radio. I’d also like to thank our staff who has worked diligently to put together a plan that complies with all of the MDHHS requirements to make this event accessible to our fans.”

“We’re looking forward to having our Spartan fans watch us live in Spartan Stadium,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. “Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans and we understand that they are a vital part of our program. It’s a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about. To be able to take the field with the band playing ‘Victory for MSU’ and fans cheering will be a great way to complete spring practice.”

Face Masks Required

Per Michigan State University policy, face coverings must be worn by everyone (including all faculty, staff, students, alumni, vendors and visitors) indoors and outdoors while on property owned or governed by MSU and while participating in MSU-related or MSU-sponsored activities.

Capacity

Michigan State athletics will distribute approximately 6,000 free digital tickets to the event. Only the lower-bowl seating areas (capacity of 54,566) at Spartan Stadium will be utilized, resulting in approximately 11% capacity. With the addition of the Spartan Marching Band, and the dance and cheer teams (approximately 300 total), total attendance will be well under MDHHS capacity limits (currently set at 20% capacity).

Ticket Distribution

Beginning Tuesday, April 20, Spartan Fund members in the top three donor levels will be able to claim up to four (4) digital tickets from a limited allotment. The following day, Wednesday, April 21, tickets will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Michigan State’s official athletic website, msuspartans.com, with the opportunity to secure up to four (4) tickets. That same day, MSU students will be able to claim one of 500 tickets allotted just for students.

Health Screening

Everyone ordering a digital ticket must enter a valid email address to receive the tickets. The email addresses will be documented by the Spartan Ticket Office for contact tracing purposes. All email addresses receiving digital tickets from the Spartan Ticket Office will be sent a link 24 hours prior to the event to complete a mandatory health screening. The completed health screening form must be shown to stadium personnel before entering Spartan Stadium. Spectators also will be required to pass a symptom checklist.

Parking

Parking on game day will be free on campus in lots 79, 62, 126 and 63. Lot 124 will be available for accessible parking. Lots open at Noon. Tailgating is not permitted and lots will be strictly monitored to enforce this policy.

Entry and Seating Protocols

Digital ticket holders may enter at stadium gates B, C, J and K, located at the southeast, southwest, northwest and northeast corners of Spartan Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. At each of these gates, every other entry point will be used. On each line there will be ground markings to help identify 6 feet of space between groups of ticket holders. Customer service and event staff will assist at those entrances to ensure physical distancing protocols are being followed.

The lower bowl of Spartan Stadium will be divided into five seating areas. Upon entrance, spectators will be allocated color-coded wristbands to sit in assigned seating areas throughout Spartan Stadium, which will ensure a predetermined number of people will be sitting in each section. Per MDHHS protocols, spectators will be in groups of no more than six people and at least 6 feet of physical distance must be maintained from people outside of one’s cohort.

Concessions

Concession stands will be open in both the north and south concourses where there is greater room for distancing. All concessions purchases will require cashless payment. Fans are only permitted to eat and drink when at their seating location.

Restrooms

Only the large restrooms on the north and south concourses will be open. Air PHX systems will be utilized in every open restroom.

No-Bag Policy

Spartan Stadium has a no-bag policy that will be enforced during the event, other than required for medical reasons.

Event Format

The event will be a 10-15 period practice featuring individual and group drills as well as live scrimmage periods.

Broadcast Coverage

The event will be televised live on Big Ten Network. It will also be broadcast statewide on the TCF Bank Spartan Media Network, with George Blaha and Jason Strayhorn on the call. Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a 30-minute pregame show.

