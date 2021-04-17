Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 recoveries Saturday

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus surge continues, however with much fewer cases Saturday compared to what the state usually saw within the last couple weeks. Saturday, April 17, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,530 cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths linked to the virus.

State totals rise to 785,307 cases and 16,840 deaths since March last year.

60 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records Review according to the MDHHS.

Currently, the age group with the most cases per million are ages 20-29 years old.

Testing has been on the rise recently, with daily tests reaching around 50k per day in the last five days.

Ingham County reports 20,628 cases and 321 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,701 cases and 242 deaths.

Eaton County reports 7,989 cases and 161 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,498 cases and 75 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 4,974 cases and 89 deaths.

However, Michigan surpassed a not so grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, Michigan reports over 600,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan, with 603,094 recoveries.

