Henry Ford Health System distributes vaccines at Jackson County Fairgrounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More residents in Jackson can get their vaccine shots. Henry Ford Health system is now distributing covid-19 vaccines in one of its largest facilities, Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Saturday organizers vaccinated about 850 individuals, they say the goal is to distribute over one thousands vaccine shots a day.

“At some of our other sites we’ve been tapped out at our capacity, but here at the fairgrounds we anticipate doing over a thousand vaccines a day when we’re open here,” Henry Ford COVID Response Interim, Jake Budd said.

Patients say the process is smooth from start to finish, even for people nervous to get the shot.

“I have a phobia of needles, especially around my arms, so Henry Ford Health System were nice enough to accommodate me and give me the vaccine in my leg which made the whole process much easier for me,” Patient, Austin Curtis, said.

Organizers say they’ve carefully set up the site -- for the convenience of the public.

“It’s a very efficient process, we have about 10 RNs that are working here and then some registration staff that get people scheduled and through the process and system, observations over in another area and after a 15,30 minute wait patients are able to head out the door,” Budd said.

Organizers say they are booked for today and tomorrow, but you can visit https://www.henryford.com/ and select my chart to register for an appointment this week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.