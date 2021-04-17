Advertisement

Free Dirty Laundry Project launches Saturday

Coin free, automated, and operated from your phone Quantum Laundry Lounge wants you to enjoy...
Coin free, automated, and operated from your phone Quantum Laundry Lounge wants you to enjoy laundry day with a new spin on an old chore.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, the Free Dirty Laundry Project launched to help those without the proper resources or funds to do their laundry. The project offers three free loads of laundry to those in need. It take place at All Washed Up laundromat in Logan Square at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Holmes Rd.

The services are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. :

  • April 17
  • May 15
  • June 19
  • July 17
  • August 21
  • September 18
  • October 30

While people wait for their laundry they can head out to the parking lot where the Free Street Store is offering a variety of free clothes.

Whether you’re hungry, need clothing or need to do your laundry there are people to help.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident

Latest News

Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
Michigan’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 outbreak is beginning to slow auto production, with a...
AP source: Virus surge in Michigan slows Ram truck plant
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Parents win appeal in rights dispute after child’s death
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy