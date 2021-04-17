Free Dirty Laundry Project launches Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, the Free Dirty Laundry Project launched to help those without the proper resources or funds to do their laundry. The project offers three free loads of laundry to those in need. It take place at All Washed Up laundromat in Logan Square at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Holmes Rd.

The services are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. :

April 17

May 15

June 19

July 17

August 21

September 18

October 30

While people wait for their laundry they can head out to the parking lot where the Free Street Store is offering a variety of free clothes.

Whether you’re hungry, need clothing or need to do your laundry there are people to help.

