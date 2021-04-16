Advertisement

WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Talking Tigers With Tony Paul, A View to Akil

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) reacts as he crosses home plate on his home run Monday, April...
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) reacts as he crosses home plate on his home run Monday, April 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The WILX Sports Blitz Podcast is back after spring break with the one and only Tony Paul of the Detroit News! He chats with John Gustin about the Detroit Tigers’ surprising success after 12 games. They discuss if the 6-6 record as of April 15 is a sign of the season to come, the application Colin Cowherd’s “if you can’t be good, be interesting” and rookie sensation Akill Baddoo.

Tony also breaks down his recent article about former Michigan State assistant coach Stan Health getting hired as Eastern Michigan’s new men’s basketball coach and what makes EMU a “sleeping giant.”

To get the latest Sports Blitz Podcast episodes right when they’re released, click the links below to subscribe!

Also, make sure to follow on John Gustin on Facebook and Twitter!

