Wedding and Lifestyle Expo is happening this weekend

The expo takes place this Saturday and Sunday
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) --The 2021 Spring Wedding & Lifestyle Expo is taking place at the Lansing Mall, this Saturday and Sunday, April 17th and 18th. The expo will take place inside (and outside) of the old Overdrive venue, formerly Tequila Cowboy. There’s 22,000 square feet of space to showcase the top professionals to assist you with your special day. Also, at guest check-in, you will receive a mask, a pair of latex gloves and a swag bag with floor plan and vendor contact information.

