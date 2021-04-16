Tum Tum Nairn named head coach of Sunrise Christian PostGrad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tum Tum Nairn is returning to his alma mater.

Thursday, Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas announced that Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn will become the Head Coach of the PostGrad Basketball team. Nairn had spent the last two seasons on Izzo’s staff as a graduate manager.

“I am excited to announce that I will be the head coach of the prep basketball team at Sunrise Christian Academy,” Nairn said in a statement. “It is such a blessing to be able to start my coaching career at my high school alma mater; a place that is so close to my heart.”

SCA is home to future Spartan Jaden Akins and current Spartan Malik Hal also played for the Buffaloes.

SCA is so proud and happy to announce @lourawlsnairn is coming back home to be the Head Coach of the PGB - PostGrad Basketball - team next season. We are excited to see what God is going to do through Tum Tum. Welcome home‼️



Sunrise



Family



Together#RISEUP pic.twitter.com/D4d6rPCatu — Sunrise Basketball (@sunrisehoops) April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.