Tum Tum Nairn named head coach of Sunrise Christian PostGrad

Nairn had spent the last two seasons on Izzo’s staff as a graduate manager.
(Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tum Tum Nairn is returning to his alma mater.

Thursday, Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas announced that Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn will become the Head Coach of the PostGrad Basketball team. Nairn had spent the last two seasons on Izzo’s staff as a graduate manager.

“I am excited to announce that I will be the head coach of the prep basketball team at Sunrise Christian Academy,” Nairn said in a statement. “It is such a blessing to be able to start my coaching career at my high school alma mater; a place that is so close to my heart.”

SCA is home to future Spartan Jaden Akins and current Spartan Malik Hal also played for the Buffaloes.

