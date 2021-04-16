Starr Commonwealth housing migrant children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost 200 children that have been separated from their families at the US-Mexico border are staying in Mid-Michigan tonight. State Law Makers are asking for donations while the government works to reunite them with their families.

Starr Commonwealth is opening up its campus in Albion to be a temporary home for as many as 240-children under a contract with the Federal Government. As of right now 190-kids are staying at the campus.

This organization is working to reconnect the children with their families or sponsors.

‘This is the United States of America, we’ve always been a beacon of hope and love and opportunity,” said Rep. Mari Manoogian, (D) Oakland County.

State Representative Mari Manoogian is asking people to help provide donations for the children being housed at the social services organization.

“Toys to be played outside, especially you know we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and we’re encouraging people to stay outside as much as they can so I think that even things like balls and hula hoops were on the list so just fun things for kids to be able to do outside,” said Manoogian.

Visit www.starr.org to donate.

