Snow Wipes Out Two Major League Games

-DENVER (AP) - Tonight’s game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets has been postponed because of a snowstorm that blanketed the Denver area overnight. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow. The Mets are old hands at postponements. Their finale of the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies was rained out yesterday, the team’s third washout in five days. Adding the season-opening three-game series at Washington that was put off because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals, the Mets have played a major league-low eight games.

BOSTON (AP) - The Red Sox have postponed tonight’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain in Boston. The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday. Bostonians woke up this morning to heavy snow that dropped an inch or two on the city, with other areas of New England expecting as many as six inches. Rain and snow were expected to continue through the night. Nick Pivetta had been scheduled to face Dylan Cease.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.