Advertisement

Shots fired at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

(WEAU)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Friday shots were fired at Briarwood Mall, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and at this time the police have asked people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with more details as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

Latest News

PPP Loans
PPP Loans may run out prior to May deadline
Lansing opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Native residents this Saturday
Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children