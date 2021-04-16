Shots fired at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Friday shots were fired at Briarwood Mall, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and at this time the police have asked people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with more details as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

