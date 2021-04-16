Advertisement

Police: Gunman dead, multiple shot at Fedex facility

Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.
Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

When police arrived late Thursday, officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Cook confirmed multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
New Moderna vaccine data shows 90% efficacy rate
New Moderna vaccine data shows 95% efficacy rate
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting
A former Osceola County sheriff’s deputy will serve concurrent sentences on a total of nine...
Former Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced for child sex crimes and felony drug charges

Latest News

The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Biden meets Japan’s leader to boost China-facing alliances
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer
Okemos Public Schools is contemplating changing their “Chiefs” mascot
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Chicago police release video of deadly shooting