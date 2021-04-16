Pleasant Weather All Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a couple cooler days and even some light snow showers, Mid-Michigan tries to get a sense of normalcy back for our weekend weather.

Seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 in spots are expected all weekend, along with a fair mix of sunshine and clouds. Dry conditions should last into Monday where we could see a return to the 60s.

Something to note is that falling temperatures tonight--coupled with calm winds--will result in widespread frost on Saturday morning. Be sure to cover or bring inside any plants or vegetation you may have out early!

With quiet conditions and overnight lows in the low to middle 30s for much of the next week, there will be chances almost every night for frost to develop, so it might be a good idea to be mindful of that until at least next weekend.

Just when we think we’ve steadied out, a passing front next Monday night cuts our temperatures back near the freezing mark overnight with areas of drizzle and snow developing towards Tuesday morning.

Like this past week’s morning event, we do not expect any snowflakes to stick besides a few grassy patches that will melt off quickly as the morning goes on, both with the rising temperatures and the rain that will wash them out.

The minor setback means that our temperatures will again have to recover, but they will gradually do this throughout next week. An early preview of next weekend hints that we could find ourselves back in the 60s once again.

7-Day Forecast

TODAY/FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. High near 57.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 58.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High near 59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 62.

TUESDAY: Mix of rain/snow early. High near 48.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 59.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

