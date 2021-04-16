Advertisement

Peter Spadafore, Lansing City Councilman ,announces campaign for re-election

Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore
Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore(NA)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Peter Spadafore filed for re-election for his at-large seat on the Lansing City Council.

A fourth generation Lansing resident, Spadafore served three terms as President on the Lansing School Board before being elected to City Council in 2017.

“At this critical moment, I see so much opportunity to continue investing in our infrastructure and improve quality of life in our city,” said the Council President.

During his tenure, the Council has prioritized investments in major road repairs and sewer system upgrades to improve water quality. In addition to funding for small businesses and the city’s first sustainability manager, the Council has pushed for utility and housing relief for families and residents.

Learn more about Peter’s campaign for Lansing City Council at www.peterspadafore.com, or follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/peterspadafore and on Twitter at twitter.com/PeterSpadafore

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police ID killer in FedEx shooting as 19-year-old man
New Moderna vaccine data shows 90% efficacy rate
New Moderna vaccine data shows 95% efficacy rate

Latest News

MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Mass vaccination clinic coming to Jackson for college students
Mass vaccination clinic coming to Jackson for college students
Jackson's Dibble Elementary is going on a precautionary quarantine for 10 days after another...
JPS Dibble Elementary going on “precautionary quarantine for 10 days”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 22 attorneys general...
Nessel, 21 other AGs calling on Congress to fund sealing and expungement of criminal records