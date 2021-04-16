Peter Spadafore, Lansing City Councilman ,announces campaign for re-election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Peter Spadafore filed for re-election for his at-large seat on the Lansing City Council.

A fourth generation Lansing resident, Spadafore served three terms as President on the Lansing School Board before being elected to City Council in 2017.

“At this critical moment, I see so much opportunity to continue investing in our infrastructure and improve quality of life in our city,” said the Council President.

During his tenure, the Council has prioritized investments in major road repairs and sewer system upgrades to improve water quality. In addition to funding for small businesses and the city’s first sustainability manager, the Council has pushed for utility and housing relief for families and residents.

Learn more about Peter’s campaign for Lansing City Council at www.peterspadafore.com, or follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/peterspadafore and on Twitter at twitter.com/PeterSpadafore

