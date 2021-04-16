LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Public Schools is contemplating changing their “Chiefs” mascot. Superintendent John Hood says they are trying to do their best to be inclusive as well as bring understanding to this potential change.

“There are those that are very proud of being graduates from the Okemos Public Schools and being a Chief or Chieftain,” Hood said. “What we want to try to do is educate and meeting our moral and ethical responsibility as well as educational responsibility to our current and future students. But, also valuing those that left our halls and have a sense of pride in their experience at the okemos public schools. That’s what we want.”

Thursday night the superintendent held an open meeting where the community was able to hear from Dr. Aaron Payment, who is an American Indian, as to why any sort of American Indian themed mascot is offensive.

“When you’re at a game and you’re at a school who has a native mascot, invariably they’re going to break into war hoops or the tomahawk chop,” Payment said. “That’s going to happen. Or as you can see in the billboard on the bottom there, where ‘the chiefs will scalp the redskins and feed them whiskey and send them to the reservation.’ You actually don’t have complete control over that. So, if you have a name that invites that, you can expect that.”

Okemos mother Bethany Rigg is in favor of the change. She says hearing Dr. Payment’s comments made her realize this has been an issue for decades within the district.

“I think it had its time,” Rigg said. “There’s no reason. We don’t have to let something go and bash it in order to celebrate the new thing we can be.”

Superintendent Hood says he understands this is a divisive issue. But, he hopes as they move through the process that it will bring the community together instead of causing more division.

“This has been a long term issue that has divided many in our community,” Hood said. “We don’t want this to further divide our community, we want to use this as a time to heal and have an opportunity to bring our community together on an issue to move forward.”

A final recommendation to the board will be presented on May 10th. A decision is expected to be reached by May 24th.

