MSU Reschedules Softball Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has rescheduled three softball games due to recently postponed contests. The four game series due this week end at home against Penn State was postponed earlier this week because of Covid issues with the visitors. Two of the four games will be played as part of a doubleheader beginning at noon, Tuesday, May 11. A home game with Michigan, postponed earlier, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 5th at 5pm. Michigan State currently has a 7-14 record with 21 games remaining.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.