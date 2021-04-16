Advertisement

MSU Recruit Named Mr. Basketball

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass High School Friday was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball for the 2021 season. Brooks averaged 33.1 points per game in leading his team to the division four state title. He is the 12th player recruited by MSU coach Tom Izzo over 26 seasons to be named Mr. Basketball. The last was Foster Loyer in 2018. Brooks stands 6-6 and is part of a three player incoming freshman class.

