Advertisement

Millions of Michiganders could get fresh start with new clean slate law

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a million people in Michigan could be getting a fresh start under the state’s “clean slate” law that’s now in effect.

Mike Cheltenham, Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, said, “The intent is that they can put it in the past and leave it there.”

That applies to many non-violent crimes under the new “clean slate” law. Lesser traffic offenses, an unlimited number of misdemeanors and up to three felonies can be expunged. The clean slate laws are designed to help low-level offenders get back on their feet.

Cheltenham said, “I think the idea is employment outcomes will be better and it will be easier for folks to get housing when they were previously barred for having a record.”

Most violent crimes, criminal sexual conduct and alcohol-related driving offenses can’t be expunged.

“Those are crimes often that when they happen there is a chance they can happen again in the future,” Cheltenham said.

There are other exceptions. A record can’t be expunged when the person has charges pending against them, or if they are convicted of another crime during the 7-to-10-year expungement period. A person’s record also cannot be expunged or has multiple assault convictions.

Cheltenham said, “It’s a much more difficult question say let’s start getting rid of some of those prior convictions because then it complicates how we’re going to treat people with a history of drunk driving and convictions for the new crime they may have committed.”

The law also sets up an automatic expungement process, but that won’t take effect until 2023.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

Latest News

Lawmaker calls for help for migrant kids
Lawmaker calls for help for migrant kids
PPP loan funding could soon dry up
PPP loan funding could soon dry up
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
New mask requirements for kids
New mask requirements for kids