Millions of Michiganders could get fresh start with new clean slate law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a million people in Michigan could be getting a fresh start under the state’s “clean slate” law that’s now in effect.

Mike Cheltenham, Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, said, “The intent is that they can put it in the past and leave it there.”

That applies to many non-violent crimes under the new “clean slate” law. Lesser traffic offenses, an unlimited number of misdemeanors and up to three felonies can be expunged. The clean slate laws are designed to help low-level offenders get back on their feet.

Cheltenham said, “I think the idea is employment outcomes will be better and it will be easier for folks to get housing when they were previously barred for having a record.”

Most violent crimes, criminal sexual conduct and alcohol-related driving offenses can’t be expunged.

“Those are crimes often that when they happen there is a chance they can happen again in the future,” Cheltenham said.

There are other exceptions. A record can’t be expunged when the person has charges pending against them, or if they are convicted of another crime during the 7-to-10-year expungement period. A person’s record also cannot be expunged or has multiple assault convictions.

Cheltenham said, “It’s a much more difficult question say let’s start getting rid of some of those prior convictions because then it complicates how we’re going to treat people with a history of drunk driving and convictions for the new crime they may have committed.”

The law also sets up an automatic expungement process, but that won’t take effect until 2023.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

