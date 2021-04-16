Meridian Twp. Clerk shares info on how to vote in May’s special election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Clerk’s office is sharing information on how you can vote in this May’s special election.

Residents can register to vote at the Meridian Township Clerk’s office through Election Day.

Those who prefer to vote absentee will have until April 30 to request an absentee ballot from the office.

On the ballot are a school sinking fund and the Okemos school millage.

The fund would go towards projects like renovations in the senior center and at athletic fields. The school millage pays for about 17% of Okemos’ yearly district budget.

