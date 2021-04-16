Advertisement

MDHHS COVID-19 vaccine dashboard receives upgrades to improve information sharing

The upgrade aims to make it easier to understand where vaccines are located and how quickly they are being administered.
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan coronavirus graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is transitioning its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to a new approach to summarize vaccination data reporting more clearly and simply.

“Since we started vaccinating Michiganders, we have had the opportunity to improve our data systems and evolve processes,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “We continue to seek ways to improve the quality and accuracy of data shared within the COVID-19 dashboard. Over 5.5 million Michiganders have received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older.”

Beginning Wednesday, April 14, the dashboard will reflect the following improvements:

  • Show the date the vaccine(s) are delivered to providers.
    • This makes it easier to understand where vaccines are located and how quickly they are being administered.
  • Show the number of doses delivered by both state providers and federal programs within the state (previously the data showed only the deliveries from the state’s allocations).
    • Users of the dashboard will see the date, quantity, and location of all doses delivered to state-enrolled partners and federal program participants.
    • Data can be filtered by state and federal distribution.
  • The number of doses administered will look slightly different.
    • An improved deduplication method will show a more accurate description of the number of first and second doses administered.
    • The updated dataset will also include more precise address information, which may cause a variation in the total number of doses administered within each county, local health department jurisdiction, and preparedness region.

All updates will be reflected in public use data sets. Provider data will not change.

If a Michigan resident has received a COVID-19 vaccination out-of-state, they can share that information with their provider for entry into the state’s database.

