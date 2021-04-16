Mass vaccination clinic coming to Jackson for college students

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As the county continues to be a national hot spot for rising COVID-19 cases, Jackson County Health Department has announced a free vaccination clinic will be open on weekends.

The department is partnering with Henry Ford Allegiance Health to vaccinate more young people.

Using their recently opened mass vaccination clinic, the organizations administered immunizations to students from Albion College, Jackson College, and Spring Arbor University on Friday, April 9.

“With the uptick in cases among younger people, increasing the number of students vaccinated is an important piece in efforts to control the spread of the virus,” says Henry Ford Allegiance Health VP of Population Health Courtland Keteyian, MD.

The mass vaccination clinic located in the original American 1 Credit Union Event Center at Jackson County Fairgrounds is open most Saturdays and Sundays, as supply allows.

To schedule a first-dose appointment, community members c:



Use MyChart . Henry Ford Health System patients who do not have a MyChart account can sign up online

Contact your primary care provider’s office.



With all Michigan residents over the age of 16 are now eligible for a vaccine, plans are underway to host a future clinic for high school students.

