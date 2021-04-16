Advertisement

Mass vaccination clinic coming to Jackson for college students

The department is partnering with Henry Ford Allegiance Health to vaccinate more young people.
Mass vaccination clinic coming to Jackson for college students
Mass vaccination clinic coming to Jackson for college students(Will Thomas)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As the county continues to be a national hot spot for rising COVID-19 cases, Jackson County Health Department has announced a free vaccination clinic will be open on weekends.

The department is partnering with Henry Ford Allegiance Health to vaccinate more young people.

Using their recently opened mass vaccination clinic, the organizations administered immunizations to students from Albion College, Jackson College, and Spring Arbor University on Friday, April 9.

“With the uptick in cases among younger people, increasing the number of students vaccinated is an important piece in efforts to control the spread of the virus,” says Henry Ford Allegiance Health VP of Population Health Courtland Keteyian, MD.

The mass vaccination clinic located in the original American 1 Credit Union Event Center at Jackson County Fairgrounds is open most Saturdays and Sundays, as supply allows.

To schedule a first-dose appointment, community members c:

  • Use MyChart. Henry Ford Health System patients who do not have a MyChart account can sign up online.
  • Contact your primary care provider’s office.

With all Michigan residents over the age of 16 are now eligible for a vaccine, plans are underway to host a future clinic for high school students.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police ID gunman in FedEx mass shooting as young male in 20s
New Moderna vaccine data shows 90% efficacy rate
New Moderna vaccine data shows 95% efficacy rate

Latest News

MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Jackson's Dibble Elementary is going on a precautionary quarantine for 10 days after another...
JPS Dibble Elementary going on “precautionary quarantine for 10 days”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 22 attorneys general...
Nessel, 21 other AGs calling on Congress to fund sealing and expungement of criminal records
(Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Tum Tum Nairn named head coach of Sunrise Christian PostGrad