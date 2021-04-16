Learn more about Michigan birds this weekend at the MSU Science Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The MSU Science Festival is continuing until the end of the month. This weekend, part of the festival will feature the Michigan Bird Observatory and will showcase the the diversity of bird wildlife inhabiting mid-Michigan. You’ll be able to learn some tips on how to identify the birds in your backyard, places to look for birds during migration and more.

