Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has announced the completion of an investigation into the officers who were on paid administrative leave with regard to the Baker St. arrest incident that occurred on Nov. 10, 2020.

Police say a man was a suspect in a fight and was resisting arrest. Several people who saw the incident say the police used unnecessary violence in their arrest.

Eyewitness Brandon Hayduk was on his way to the Baker Super Liquor Store in Lansing when he saw an arrest begin to escalate.

“The area where the video was taken normally does have police presence so I really didn’t think too much of it. But, then more officers started showing up as they were trying to arrest the individual... That’s when I started filming,” said Hayduk.

Dorian King is another witness who feels what happened was unfair.

“Instead of actually de-escalating and see what was going on with the situation, they decided to jump on the individual - the individual voiced, you know, he’s a soldier, he has PTSD, which means at this point you guys need to, you know, approach the situation a little bit different,” said King. “I think I counted over 20 cop cars here. Over 30 individuals for one individual that was a victim.”

The officers under investigation were Alec Slobin, Alex Rojas and Morgan Schafer. Slobin has been with the LPD for four years while Rojas and Schafer have both been LPD officers for two years.

The Lansing Police Department’s Internal Affairs division and Lansing Police Board of Police Commissioners complaint committee have now concluded the investigation into the incident.

Officer Alex Rojas was terminated, whiles officers Morgan Schafer and Alec Slobin were exonerated.

“After reviewing the thorough internal investigation in this matter it’s clear Officer Rojas’ initial interactions on Baker Street were unprofessional, aggressive, and escalated the situation, causing other officers to use higher levels of force,” said Chief Daryl Green. “The Department recognizes the negative impact this incident had on the community and is currently reviewing its related policies and training.”

Lansing Council Member Brandon Betz says this is a tragedy that will continue to happen unless changes are made.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.