Advertisement

Lansing opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Native residents this Saturday

(Ana Medina)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With support from the Protect Michigan Commission, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this coming weekend in Lansing, Mich.

The goal is to vaccinate 170 residents with a focus on reaching Native Michiganders, but the clinic is open to everyone 18 and older. The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be held at New Covenant Christian Church and School 4415 W. St. Joseph Highway in Lansing. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only and residents can sign up at https://ltbbodawa-nsn.gov/covidvaccine. For information about the clinic, residents can call 231-242-1780.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

Latest News

PPP Loans
PPP Loans may run out prior to May deadline
Shots fired at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor
Lansing Police complete investigation into Baker St incident
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children