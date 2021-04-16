Lansing opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Native residents this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With support from the Protect Michigan Commission, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this coming weekend in Lansing, Mich.

The goal is to vaccinate 170 residents with a focus on reaching Native Michiganders, but the clinic is open to everyone 18 and older. The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be held at New Covenant Christian Church and School 4415 W. St. Joseph Highway in Lansing. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only and residents can sign up at https://ltbbodawa-nsn.gov/covidvaccine. For information about the clinic, residents can call 231-242-1780.

