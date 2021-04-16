Advertisement

JPS Dibble Elementary going on “precautionary quarantine for 10 days”

Jackson's Dibble Elementary is going on a precautionary quarantine for 10 days after another positive COVID-19 test was found.(JPS Dibble Elementary)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday just before 10 a.m., Jackson’s Dibble Elementary announced that it had been informed of “another positive case” of COVID-19 in the school.

Parents and guardians of students in the classroom will receive a phone call with additional information regarding close contact.

The positive case has caused additional students and staff to quarantine, putting the total in quarantine at 25%.

“In an abundance of caution it is my decision to place all of Dibble Elementary on a precautionary quarantine for 10 days,” said JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal in a Facebook post. “Students and staff will work virtually during this time, please look for information from your student’s teacher on instruction procedures. All students and staff will return to the in-person learning on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.”

Jackson County continues to be a national hot spot in rising COVID-19 cases. Earlier this week, Jackson County courts returned to Phase 1, limiting in-person access.

Posted by JPS Dibble Elementary on Friday, April 16, 2021

