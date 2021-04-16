Join a service project for MSU’s Global Day of Service

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Spartans are taking over, but in the best of ways.

MSU Alumni from around the world are finding fun and safe ways to serve the community, especially this Saturday for their Global Day of Service.

Every year in April, as part of the Spartans Serve initiative, there is a Global Day of Service to harness the power of this spirit of service and demonstrate what Spartans can do in a single day.

Not available on the MSU Global Day of Service? You can participate in a number of service projects year-round, or you can make an impact by supporting the university financially.

To find a project: https://serve.msu.edu/find.cfm

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.