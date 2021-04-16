Advertisement

Edenville Dam owner after faces $15M fine after Midland flood

The $15 million fine will be collected after the company compensates victims to recover damages.
Wixom Lake was nearly empty a day after the Edenville Dam breached.
Wixom Lake was nearly empty a day after the Edenville Dam breached.(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal regulators have imposed a $15 million fine against the former owner of a mid-Michigan dam that unleashed a 500-year flood last year, stating the company failed to perform vital safety work following the disaster.

Thursday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced it would assess the penalty against Boyce Hydro, a now-bankrupt company co-owned by Lee Mueller.

The civil penalty against Boyce Hydro Power is for numerous violations on the Secord, Smallwood, and Sanford dams. The Edenville Dam partially collapsed in May 2020 after heavy rainfall.

That collapse sent the contents of Wixom Lake rushing downstream into the Tittabawassee River, where the Sanford Dam was inundated and caused massive flooding around Midland and Saginaw Township.

Roughly 10,000 residents were evacuated when roads washed out and homes were destroyed.

“Today’s decision sends a clear message to all licensees of FERC-jurisdictional hydroelectric projects: It is imperative that they comply with the safety requirements of their licenses,” FERC Chairman Rich Glick said. “Public safety is a top priority at these facilities, and we will do whatever we can to protect communities.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting
New Moderna vaccine data shows 90% efficacy rate
New Moderna vaccine data shows 95% efficacy rate
A former Osceola County sheriff’s deputy will serve concurrent sentences on a total of nine...
Former Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced for child sex crimes and felony drug charges

Latest News

Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Okemos Public Schools is contemplating changing their “Chiefs” mascot
Donations help local youth get new arm
Donations help boy get prosthetic arm
Donations help boy get prosthetic arm