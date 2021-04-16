Edenville Dam owner after faces $15M fine after Midland flood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal regulators have imposed a $15 million fine against the former owner of a mid-Michigan dam that unleashed a 500-year flood last year, stating the company failed to perform vital safety work following the disaster.

Thursday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced it would assess the penalty against Boyce Hydro, a now-bankrupt company co-owned by Lee Mueller.

The civil penalty against Boyce Hydro Power is for numerous violations on the Secord, Smallwood, and Sanford dams. The Edenville Dam partially collapsed in May 2020 after heavy rainfall.

That collapse sent the contents of Wixom Lake rushing downstream into the Tittabawassee River, where the Sanford Dam was inundated and caused massive flooding around Midland and Saginaw Township.

Roughly 10,000 residents were evacuated when roads washed out and homes were destroyed.

“Today’s decision sends a clear message to all licensees of FERC-jurisdictional hydroelectric projects: It is imperative that they comply with the safety requirements of their licenses,” FERC Chairman Rich Glick said. “Public safety is a top priority at these facilities, and we will do whatever we can to protect communities.”

