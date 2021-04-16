Advertisement

Dwyane Wade is an NBA Owner

Chicago Bulls player Dwyane Wade speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2016, in...
Chicago Bulls player Dwyane Wade speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2016, in Chicago. Wade who played at Miami Heat for 13 years, joined his hometown team for a two-year contract worth about $47 million. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)(WIBW)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner. The Utah Jazz announced that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league. The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020. Wade and Smith have known each other for several years and had discussed working with each other in various capacities. Wade played 16 NBA seasons with Miami, Chicago and Cleveland before retiring after the 2018-19 season. He won three NBA titles and had his No. 3 jersey retired by the Heat last month.

