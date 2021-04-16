Drive-thru food distribution event for Clinton County residents coming to DeWitt

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, April 17 a drive-thru food distribution event for Clinton County residents is coming to DeWitt.

The event is open to residents of Clinton County who are in need of food, are senior citizens on fixed incomes, families or individuals who have recently lost jobs, or who are in financial hardship and in need of food. Organizers are asking attendees to bring proof of residency, such as a government issued ID or mail with a home address on it.

The drive-thru food distribution will be at 1390 Schavey Rd in DeWitt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. for vehicles to line up. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until all food is distributed.

Organizers are asking participants to stay in their vehicles for registration and food distribution. Restrooms will not be available. If you wanted to attend but have symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and arrange for someone to bring your identification and a note allowing them to pick up food for you.

For more information call Great Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.

