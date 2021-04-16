Donations help local youth get new arm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A boy who lost his arm in a fireworks accident nearly a year ago is getting new grip on life, quite literally. News 10 first told you about Martell Murchison last year, shortly after that accident. This week he got his first prosthetic arm.

Now, Martell Murchison and his mother Da’Sonya Murchison have new hope he will be able to be a kid again.

Martell said, “I’ve been waiting for this day to come.”

The 11-year-old is still learning how to use it for daily tasks, like picking up a cup. He says he’s hoping to get back to some of the things he was doing before the accident.

Martell said, “I want to go the park and try the monkey bars! I haven’t been able to do that.”

Mom Da’Sonya isn’t sure he’s ready for that yet. She’s still dealing with the emotions of seeing her son needing a new arm.

“I don’t know how to feel at this moment,” Da’Sonya said. “Happy, sad, it’s a little bit of everything.”

Martell was able to get his hero arm less than a year after the accident because of donations from the community, giving Da’Sonya hope.

Da’Sonya said, “It’s kind of surreal. I have a moment where it’s still kind of sad for me, happy because now he can do certain things.”

She says the hardest thing now is letting her son be himself.

Da’Sonya said, “He wants to be independent with certain things and I’m still like ‘oh do you want me to help you?’ ‘Let me help you with this’ and he’s just like ‘no, I want to learn by myself.’”

Martell will start more physical therapy soon where he will learn to move his arm more.

He has two more arms coming. One is more athletic, which will allow him to play sports, and the other is designed like the superhero “The Flash” to show his friends.

