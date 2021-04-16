Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 report: 8,955 new cases reported

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan are still high compared to most of the country, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting another 8,955 cases and 40 deaths linked to the virus. Currently the state has had 779,777 COVID-19 cases, and 16,771 people have died from the disease.

  • Ingham County reports 20,530 cases and 319 deaths.
  • Jackson County reported 12,962 cases and 241 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,478 cases and 75 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 7,941 cases and 160 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 4,931 cases and 88 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

Latest News

White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt announced that the government is going to 'monitor,...
White House: $1.7 billion to fight variants
White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt announced that the government is going to 'monitor,...
US setting up $1.7B national network to track virus variants
There's new information on the push to vaccinate, the variant surge in some states,...
Vaccines, variants, breakthroughs and boosters
If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months