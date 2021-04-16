Daily COVID-19 report: 8,955 new cases reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan are still high compared to most of the country, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting another 8,955 cases and 40 deaths linked to the virus. Currently the state has had 779,777 COVID-19 cases, and 16,771 people have died from the disease.

Ingham County reports 20,530 cases and 319 deaths.

Jackson County reported 12,962 cases and 241 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,478 cases and 75 deaths.

Eaton County reports 7,941 cases and 160 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 4,931 cases and 88 deaths.

