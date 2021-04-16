Covid Issues Sideline Avalanche

-UNDATED (AP) - Three Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed after a third player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Pending test results, the team could return to practice as early as Wednesday and resume play Thursday at St. Louis. The Avalanche were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings tonight and Sunday, and play at St. Louis on Tuesday. The NHL also rescheduled a pair of games between the Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Canucks come back from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver tomorrow and Monday, but those games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

