Advertisement

Covid Issues Sideline Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Sam Girard, left wing Andre Burakovsky (95)...
Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Sam Girard, left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin congratulate right wing Joonas Donskoi after Donskoi's goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)(Joe Mahoney | AP)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Three Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed after a third player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Pending test results, the team could return to practice as early as Wednesday and resume play Thursday at St. Louis. The Avalanche were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings tonight and Sunday, and play at St. Louis on Tuesday. The NHL also rescheduled a pair of games between the Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Canucks come back from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver tomorrow and Monday, but those games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

Latest News

Chicago Bulls player Dwyane Wade speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2016, in...
Dwyane Wade is an NBA Owner
New York Yankees' Chase Headley hits a two-run single as snow falls during the first inning of...
Snow Wipes Out Two Major League Games
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Recruit Named Mr. Basketball
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Reschedules Softball Games