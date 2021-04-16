Advertisement

Community Foundation to build first universally-accessible playground in region

Until now, special needs families would have had to travel over an hour to find a universally-accessible playground
(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Region Community Foundation is building the first universally-accessible playground in the region, designed to promote health and well-being for all children. Because the playground will be fully accessible, parents and grandparents who have physical limitations will be able to enjoy playing with their children and grandchildren.

The project is led by the Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Lansing. It’s estimated to cost around $1.5 million, and will be located on the downtown Lansing riverfront.

The project is designed to meet the needs of families in the community who have children with special needs. Until now those families would have had to travel over an hour to find a universally-accessible playground, like those in Grand Rapids or in Commerce Township.

“Can you imagine being a child with a disability and having to watch from the sidelines as other kids play?” said Laurie Baumer, executive vice president of the Community Foundation. “While some playgrounds in our region include accessible equipment, this playground is different. Universally-accessible means every piece of equipment is accessible to all. Even the riverbank features are accessible.”

“The brand-new universally-accessible playground at Adado Riverfront Park will be a fantastic addition to the City of Lansing’s Parks system. Lansing is a diverse and welcoming city and it’s vital that we offer options for children of all abilities to enjoy. I appreciate the effort and support from the Community Foundation, who continues to help create vibrancy and move Lansing forward,” said Mayor Schor.

Preliminary site plans and an estimated budget have been developed. Now, final design and amenities are dependent on funds raised for the project. The total raised to date is approximately $700,000 toward the $1.5 million goal, including matching funds from the Community Foundation. The Community Foundation will match all private funds raised, dollar for dollar. Sponsorships are available for playground equipment, the pavilion, riverside deck, and playground naming rights.

Site work is targeted this fall and construction is estimated to be completed in 2022.

