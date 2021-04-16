Advertisement

Check out these great events happening this weekend in the Lansing area

Sarah from 517 Living stopped by Studio 10 with details on this weekend’s happenings
517 Friday on Studio 10
517 Friday on Studio 10(Holly Harper)
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking for something fun to do this weekend in and around the Lansing area?

We’ve got you covered! Sarah from 517Living.com, stopped by Studio 10 to give us the details on some great weekend events.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

Latest News

Global Day of Service
Join a service project for MSU’s Global Day of Service
Van Atta's Greenhouse
Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop can help you get your garden ready for spring
Van Atta's 1
Van Atta's 1
CAMW! job fair
CAMW!