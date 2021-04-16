Benson, leaders call GOP attack on voting rights un-American

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Secretary of State and other Democratic leaders say the dozens of GOP election bills introduced in the state legislature are an attack on state voting rights.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was joined by Rep. Matt Koleszar, the Democratic vice chair of the Michigan House of Representatives Elections and Ethics Committee, and Janice Winfrey, the Detroit City Clerk for a press conference on Thursday to address the bills.

“Michigan’s GOP legislators have joined a national, coordinated, partisan effort based on false information about the 2020 election to attack all citizens’ freedom to vote,” Secretary Benson said in a recently released statement. “The truth is that the 2020 election was secure, fair, and an accurate reflection of the will of the people, and legislation that seeks to undo the policies that brought about its record-setting turnout and success is anti-American and does harm to every Michigander.”

The Republican-led Senate will soon begin hearings on the proposals which include requiring a photo ID to vote and restricting ballot drop-off box hours.

“Michiganders made their opinion on the expansion of voting rights in the state clear when they overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposal 3 in 2018,” said Koleszar who represents Michigan’s 20th Districts which includes Northville, Plymouth, and Canton. “For Michigan Republicans to utilize the disproportionate power they hold due to their gerrymandered districts in an attempt to roll back those rights flies in the face of our democracy and our state constitution.”

Nationally, more than 360 bills such as those introduced by Michigan GOP have been introduced in 47 states according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Earlier this week, leaders of three dozen major Michigan companies, including General Motors and Ford, objected to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states.

GOP leaders in Michigan’s state legislature are embarking on a anti-American effort to make it harder for Michiganders to vote, proposing 39 bills that do not reflect the values, wants or needs of voters.



I won’t stand for it.



And neither should you. https://t.co/WIw9kheuJR pic.twitter.com/bIpX0iQsgh — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) April 15, 2021

