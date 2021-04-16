Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy in Mo.

Craig Emmerson, 5, was reportedly taken by his father, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson.
Craig Emmerson, 5, was reportedly taken by his father, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson.(Mo. State Highway Patrol)
By KFVS staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KFVS) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-year-old boy on Friday, April 16.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the father of the boy took him from the family home after assaulting the mother and firing a gun in the home.

The suspect was identified as Chad Emmerson, 53. He was described as 6-feet tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a long beard and tattoos on both arms, chest and back.

The child, Craig Emmerson, was described as 4-feet tall and 60 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black superhero shirt, jeans and black Hey Dude shoes.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black 2020 Jeep Gladiator with red wheels and accessories. The Missouri license plate displayed is a motorcycle plate, SKU1LY.

Officers say the correct plate for the vehicle is 4FDR55, but is not believed to be on the vehicle currently.

The suspect may be en route to the Springfield or Howell County areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher...
16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer downplays MDHHS director’s spring break trip
Deputies searching for a twice-convicted murderer accused in fatal shooting

Latest News

PPP Loans
PPP Loans may run out prior to May deadline
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
LIVE: Japan’s leader urges strong alliance in White House visit
Lansing opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Native residents this Saturday
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, left, has revoked a series of Trump administration orders that...
Interior head Haaland revokes Trump-era orders on energy
Shots fired at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor