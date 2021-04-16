16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan qualified for the federal extended unemployment benefits due to its unemployment rate being so high. Now, the state has had three months below the threshold.

Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher for three consecutive months.

If people do not qualify for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and are unable to find a job, their only option is welfare.

Additional state assistance programs are available for Michiganders who need help making ends meet. Through the state health department, food assistance, children and infant support, and health care benefits are available through the MI Bridge program. Learn more here.

Other resources include:

Pandemic Unemployment Compensation , which offers individuals with regular unemployment benefits that may expire soon.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was part of the federal CARES Act and provides up to 50 weeks of unemployment benefits for individuals who are not eligible for normal unemployment insurance.

Michiganders looking for employment are encouraged to visit Pure Michigan Talent Connect for a listing of more than 77,000 jobs available.

