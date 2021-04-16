Advertisement

16,000 could lose UIA benefits this week

The agency started letting the people affected know last month.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan qualified for the federal extended unemployment benefits due to its unemployment rate being so high. Now, the state has had three months below the threshold.

Extended Benefits are available when Michigan’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher for three consecutive months.

If people do not qualify for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and are unable to find a job, their only option is welfare.

Additional state assistance programs are available for Michiganders who need help making ends meet. Through the state health department, food assistance, children and infant support, and health care benefits are available through the MI Bridge program. Learn more here.

Other resources include:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

