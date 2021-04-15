Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: House to consider plan to obtain subpoena power

The House Oversight Committee will also consider a plan to further investigate “hush money.”
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A meeting of the House Oversight Committee will consider legislation to increase government transparency including several proposals. Those proposals include the ability to grant subpoena power to the committee to examine records and files related to employee separations and severance agreements, prohibit the suspension of Freedom of Information Act requests by executive order when a state of emergency is declared, and limit severance pay for executive and legislative branch employees while increasing reporting of severance pay agreements.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson (R-Wayland) has been a staunch advocate for ensuring state government is transparent.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
If you already got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine don’t panic.
Health experts urge those who already had J&J vaccine to remain vigilant
Local 93-year-old man survives crash with farm vehicle
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is nearing its capacity limit as COVID cases continue to rise in...
Surge pushing hospitals to their limits

Latest News

Lansing School District delays student return to school, classes to start April 26
Jackson's annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will...
Jackson encouraging residents to be aware of Spring Hydrant Flushing Program
A former Osceola County sheriff’s deputy will serve concurrent sentences on a total of nine...
Former Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced for child sex crimes and felony drug charges
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Lansing Mayor Andy Schor (left) and his wife Erin (right) at a past...
Gov. Whitmer endorses Mayor Schor for reelection