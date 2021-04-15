WATCH LIVE: House to consider plan to obtain subpoena power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A meeting of the House Oversight Committee will consider legislation to increase government transparency including several proposals. Those proposals include the ability to grant subpoena power to the committee to examine records and files related to employee separations and severance agreements, prohibit the suspension of Freedom of Information Act requests by executive order when a state of emergency is declared, and limit severance pay for executive and legislative branch employees while increasing reporting of severance pay agreements.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson (R-Wayland) has been a staunch advocate for ensuring state government is transparent.

