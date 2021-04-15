Virtual job fair connecting job candidates with potential employers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Capital Area Michigan Works! and its Business Services Team are hosting the Capital Area Virtual Job Fairs to bring the plethora of opportunities and open positions to the region’s job seekers.

The job fairs will run from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

Each day will have 30 different employers present, and no employers will be present at both events, so CAMW! staff encourage job seekers to register for both days.

Job seekers can register for Day 1 of the Capital Area Virtual Job Fair here.

Job seekers can register for Day 2 of the Capital Area Virtual Job Fair here.

The event is made possible by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training.

