Advertisement

Virtual job fair connecting job candidates with potential employers

The events are taking place next week
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Capital Area Michigan Works! and its Business Services Team are hosting the Capital Area Virtual Job Fairs to bring the plethora of opportunities and open positions to the region’s job seekers.

The job fairs will run from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

Each day will have 30 different employers present, and no employers will be present at both events, so CAMW! staff encourage job seekers to register for both days.

Job seekers can register for Day 1 of the Capital Area Virtual Job Fair here.

Job seekers can register for Day 2 of the Capital Area Virtual Job Fair here.

The event is made possible by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating murder-suicide at Delta Twp. home that left two children dead
If you already got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine don’t panic.
Health experts urge those who already had J&J vaccine to remain vigilant
Local 93-year-old man survives crash with farm vehicle
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is nearing its capacity limit as COVID cases continue to rise in...
Surge pushing hospitals to their limits

Latest News

Van Atta's Greenhouse
Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop can help you get your garden ready for spring
Van Atta's 1
Van Atta's 1
CAMW! job fair
CAMW!
WIOW hula hoop yoga
Trying hula hoop yoga