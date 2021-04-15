Advertisement

Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop can help you get your garden ready for spring

Tips on how to make sure you’re planting correctly
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are many people who have spring fever and are ready to get their gardens and flower beds planted. However, you want to be sure that you don’t rush it or else your plants may end up dying. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop, has some great advice on what you should and shouldn’t be planting in April. Plus, find out the differences between seed starting versus buying seedlings for your garden.

